USDA Invests $26 Million in Biofuel Infrastructure

The Department of Agriculture will invest $26 million to build infrastructure to expand the availability of higher-blend renewable biofuels by 822 million gallons annually in 23 states, including Indiana.

Announced Thursday, USDA is making the awards under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. The funding will help increase the use of biofuels derived from U.S. agricultural products and prioritize climate-smart solutions, according to USDA. The announcement marks the one-year anniversary of the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

National Biodiesel Board’s Kurt Kovarik says, “Updating America’s infrastructure to expand consumer access to low-carbon biodiesel and Bioheat fuel is a low-cost, high-return investment in meeting the nation’s goals for near-term carbon reductions.”

NBB adds that Biodiesel reduces carbon emissions on average by 74 percent and considerably cuts particulate matter and other criteria pollutant emissions. The combined projects will reduce the nation’s carbon emissions by more than 7.2 million metric tons each year at a cost of less than $2.25 per ton.