USDA Investing $633 Million for Rural Climate-Smart Infrastructure

The USDA is investing $633 million to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities.

“Rural America is on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen all of our resilience,” says Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack. “This investment will create a roadmap on how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure. At the same time, we’ll create good-paying jobs and save people money on their energy costs.”

The funding will help people in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Vilsack says the investments will help build and improve rural electric infrastructure and connect residents to affordable and dependable power.

“The investments will help agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements,” Vilsack adds.

During the announcement, Vilsack highlighted 791 investments that USDA is making to help people and businesses in rural areas.