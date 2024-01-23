USDA Investing $207 Million in Clean Energy and Domestic Fertilizer Projects

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Monday announced USDA is investing $207 million in renewable energy and domestic fertilizer projects.

Vilsack made the announcement at the 105th annual American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Vilsack says, “The investments announced will expand access to renewable energy infrastructure and increase domestic fertilizer production, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money on their energy costs that they can then invest back into their businesses and communities.”

USDA is investing in projects in 42 states, funded through the Rural Energy for America Program and the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program. The Rural Energy for America Program awards total $157 million for 675 projects in 42 states. Projects financed through the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program will help U.S. farmers increase independent, domestic fertilizer production. The investments include $50 million in seven projects in seven states.

Funding supports long-term investments that will strengthen supply chains, create new economic opportunities for American businesses, and support climate-smart innovation.