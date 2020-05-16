USDA Hosting Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Webinar

A webinar Thursday offers farmers information on direct payments through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Planned for 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, the Department of Agriculture says the webinar is an opportunity for producers to learn about the general application process and required documentation prior to the official beginning of signup.

Producers must register for the webinar at zoomgov.com. USDA is hosting the webinar to share what information is needed to apply for direct payments through CFAP, once the application period begins.

More details about the direct payments will be announced soon. As part of President Trump and Secretary Perdue’s April 17 announcement of a $19 billion Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, USDA will provide $16 billion in direct support based on losses for agricultural producers where prices and market supply chains have been impacted.

USDA will also assist eligible producers facing additional adjustment and marketing costs resulting from lost demand and short-term oversupply for the 2020 marketing year caused by COVID-19. A recording of the webinar will be posted at farmers.gov/CFAP.