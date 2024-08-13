USDA Forecasts Lower Corn, Higher Soybean Production

The USDA’s Crop Production Report forecasted corn production to be down from 2023 and soybean production up from last year.

The corn production forecast is for 15.1 billion bushels, down one percent from last year. The average corn yield forecast is a record high of 183.1 billion bushels an acre, up 5.8 bushels from 2023.

In Indiana, farmers are anticipating record high corn yields this year. USDA NASS State Statistician Nathanial Warenski says Indiana’s average corn yield is forecast at 207 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from last year. Total production is forecast at 1.05 billion bushels, down 3% from last year on fewer acres planted. Hoosier farmers anticipate harvesting 5.06 million acres this year, down 250,00 acres from 2023.

US soybean growers are expected to increase their production by ten percent compared to 2023, with a record-high forecast of 4.59 billion bushels. Soybean yields are expected to average a record high of 53.2 bushels per acre, up 2.6 bushels from 2023.

Indiana’s soybean yield is forecast at 62 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from 2023. Total production is forecast at 358 million bushels, up 7 percent from last year on more acres planted and a higher anticipated yield. Hoosier farmers anticipate harvesting 5.78 million acres of soybeans, up 300,000 acres from 2023.

The all wheat production is forecast to be 1.98 billion bushels, nine percent higher than last year.

Indiana’s winter wheat yield is estimated at 88 bushels per acre, up 1 from the previous forecast but 4 bushels below last year. Winter wheat production is forecast at 22 million bushels, down 29 percent from last year due to a smaller yield and fewer acres planted.

Monday’s report also included the first cotton forecast of the season. The all-cotton forecast is for 15.1 million 480-pound bales, up 25 percent from last year. Yield is expected to average 840 pounds per acre, 59 pounds under 2023.

Sources: NAFB News Service and USDA NASS