USDA: Farms Received 24.1 Cents of Each Dollar Spent at Grocery Stores in 2022

In 2022, U.S. farms on average received 24.1 cents for each dollar spent on food-at-home and 3.6 cents for each dollar spent on food-away-from-home. These amounts, called farm shares, highlight the different paths that food takes from farms to consumers’ points of purchase, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service.

Food-at-home dollars include food purchases from outlets such as grocery stores, supermarkets, and wholesale clubs that are meant to be prepared at home. Food-away-from-home dollars include food purchases at restaurants, including delivery and carry-out, and other venues where the food is eaten on the premises. The remainder of each food dollar makes up the marketing share, which is the total value of processing, transportation, retailing, and other activities that get food from farm operations to points of purchase for consumers.

In 2022, the marketing share was 75.9 cents per food-at-home dollar and 96.4 cents per food-away-from-home dollar.

Source: NAFB News Service