USDA Extends Crop Insurance Flexibilities Amid Continuing Pandemic

USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) is extending crop insurance flexibilities for producers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, relief provided for electronic notifications and signatures is extended through July 15, 2021; organic certification, replant self-certification and assignment of indemnity are extended through June 30, 2021.

“We recognize that American agriculture continues to face challenges due to the pandemic,” RMA Administrator Martin Barbre said. “RMA remains committed to providing flexibility that supports the health and safety of all parties while also ensuring that the federal crop insurance program continues to serve as a vital risk management tool.”

RMA is also allowing Approved Insurance Providers (AIPs) further flexibilities for production reporting, submitting written agreement requests and obtaining producer signatures for written agreement offers. Producer signatures for written agreement offers, issued by RMA on or before June 30, 2021, with an expiration date on or before July 30, 2021, will allow producer signatures to be accepted after the expiration date with proper self-certification or documentation.

However, all documentation and signatures for these offers must be completed no later than August 2, 2021. AIPs also have 30 business days to submit written agreement requests and applicable documentation for requests with submission deadlines prior to July 1, 2021.

For more information about these and other flexibilities, please refer to Manager’s Bulletin MGR 20-030, RMA’s Frequently Asked Questions, or contact your crop insurance agent.