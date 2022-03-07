USDA Deadline for Cover Crop Program is March 15

The USDA is reminding producers that the deadline for the Pandemic Cover Crop Program is March 15. The program provides farmers who plant cover crops and have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the USDA.

All cover crops reportable for the Farm Service Agency are eligible. The premium support is $5 per acre, but no more than the full premium amount owed.

Last year, producers received $59.5 million in PCCP premium subsidies. The goal of the PCCP is to promote eco-friendly farming that will also improve producer profitability.

Farmers typically plant cover crops during the fall, such as cereal rye, to help improve soil health. Producers must file a Report of Acreage form for cover crops at their local Farm Service Agency office by March 15.

Farmers can quickly find out if the program can help their operation by taking the new PCCP eligibility quiz at farmers.gov.