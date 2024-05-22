USDA Awards $300 Million to Diversify Export Markets

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack says the agency is allocating $300 million to 66 organizations under the new Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP).

The funds will be used to build demand for American food and farm exports in high-potential markets around the world.

Vilsack launched RAPP in October 2023, authorizing $1.2 billion in Commodity Credit Corporation funding to help American exporters expand their customer base beyond established markets.

“By enabling U.S. exporters to expand their footprint in diverse and dynamic new markets, RAPP will help make them more competitive and resilient in an increasingly volatile global trade environment,” Vilsack says. “We know the potential is there, but it takes time and money to grow new markets.”

The funding is designed to focus on regions like Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and South and Southeast Asia, where consumer demand and purchasing power are growing.

“USDA is pleased to provide help accessing these opportunities,” Vilsack adds.

Several major U.S. ag organizations say they were pleased to receive funding allocations from the USDA’s Regional Agricultural Promotion Program. One of the groups, the U.S. Meat Export Federation, is “honored and grateful” for the funding from RAPP.

“This additional investment in foreign market development is very timely and will be especially helpful in expanding demand for U.S. red meat in emerging markets,” says USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom.

Ryan LeGrand, President and CEO of the U.S. Grains Council, says RAPP funding is a game changer.

“This will allow a significant expansion of the great work that the Council and staff are already doing worldwide,” LeGrand says.

Food Export-Midwest and Food Export-Northeast CEO Brendan Wilson says it’s a privilege to empower small and medium-sized businesses in their 23 member states to sell their food and agricultural products internationally.

Source: NAFB News Service