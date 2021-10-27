USDA Announces Early Release of Commodity Tables for Ag Projections to 2031

On November 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. EDT, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release selected tables prepared for the upcoming USDA Agricultural Projections to 2031 report. USDA will release tables containing long-term supply, use, and price projections to 2031 for major U.S. crops and livestock products, as well as supporting U.S. and international macroeconomic assumptions. The tables use the short-term forecasts from the October 12, 2021 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report as the starting point.

The tables will be posted in MS Excel simultaneously to the Office of the Chief Economist’s (OCE) website here and to the Economic Research Service’s (ERS) website here.

The complete USDA Agricultural Projections to 2031 report will be released in February 2022 and will include a full discussion of the commodity supply and use projections, and projections for farm income and global commodity trade.

USDA’s long-term agricultural projections represent a departmental consensus on a ten-year representative scenario for the agricultural sector. They are a composite of model results and judgment-based analyses, prepared from August 2021 through February 2022. The projections do not represent USDA forecasts, but reflect a conditional long-run scenario that is based on specific assumptions about macroeconomic conditions, policy, weather, and international developments, with no domestic or external shocks to global agricultural markets. The Agricultural Act of 2018 is assumed to remain in effect through the projection period.