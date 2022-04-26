USDA Announces $205,000 in Flood Prevention Projects in Indiana

Bean Creek at Garfield Park in Indianapolis. Photo: Adobe Stock

The USDA announced it will spend about $205,000 in projects across Indiana to rehabilitate dams, prevention floods, and create watershed restoration projects.

“Our watershed programs help communities rebuild after natural disasters and prepare for future events. These projects exemplify why this historic investment in our watersheds was needed and the adeptness of our agency to act swiftly,” said Jerry Raynor, State Conservationist for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Indiana.

The USDA’s infrastructure announcement includes funding through two programs: the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations (WFPO) Program provides technical and financial assistance for new watershed infrastructure and the Watershed Rehabilitation Program (REHAB) upgrades existing NRCS dams.

Projects in Indiana include:

Muddy Fork Dam Assessments – Five existing dams in the Muddy Fork of Silver Creek watershed in Clark County, Indiana will be evaluated. The dam assessment provides valuable information to the sponsor and NRCS on the existing condition of the dam including if the dam meets current NRCS and Indiana Department of Natural Resources – Division of Water dam safety regulations and dam safety standards, risks to the public if the dam should fail, rehabilitation alternatives and estimated cost of the rehabilitation alternatives.

Pleasant Run/Crooked Creek/Fall Creek – White River watershed – The Preliminary Investigation Feasibility Report (PIFR) for the project with the City of Indianapolis will focus on possible wetland restoration along the White River and subwatersheds to alleviate flooding and possibly provide a reduction in flood damage to local homes/businesses. The feasibility study would also look at opportunities to expand natural areas along the White River corridor for wildlife habitat in the southwest part of Marion County. The primary focus area would be between Riverside Park and Southwestway Park. The restoration work may also provide additional outdoor recreation benefits to the residents of Marion County and adjacent counties.

In total, the USDA has announced $420 million in funding for 132 watershed infrastructure projects in 31 states.