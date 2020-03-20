USDA and DOL Announce Information Sharing to Assist H-2A Employers

Nearly 20,000 H-2A and H-2B certified positions have expiring contracts in the coming weeks, and there will be workers leaving those positions that could be available to transfer to other ag sectors. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has announced a partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Department of Labor […]

