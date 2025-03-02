USDA: Ag Export Values to Drop in 2025

The value of U.S. agricultural exports in fiscal year 2025 is expected to drop to the lowest level in five years.

USDA says shipments this year are projected to be valued at $170.5 billion, up from the $170 billion in the November 2024 outlook. That would still be the lowest level since 2020.

Corn exports will total $13.8 billion, up from the prior forecast of $12.4 billion.

Soybean shipments will reach $21.2 billion, down from the previous forecast of $22.6 billion and well below the value of last year’s shipments.

Wheat exports will be valued at $5.8 billion this year, down from the November project of $5.9 billion.

Livestock, dairy, and poultry exports will be valued at $39.7 billion in fiscal 2025, up from the prior outlook of $39.3 billion and ahead of last year’s total.

Beef exports are pegged at $9.1 billion.

Pork shipments will be worth $7.6 billion.

