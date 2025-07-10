USDA Accepting Applications for Disaster Assistance for 2023, 2024 Losses

Farmers who suffered eligible crop losses due to natural disasters in 2023 and 2024 can now apply for $16 billion in assistance through the USDA’s Supplemental Disaster Relief Program.

To expedite the help, assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA) is coming in two stages. This first is open to producers with eligible crop losses who received assistance under crop insurance or the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program during 2023 and 2024. Stage One sign-ups will start in person at FSA County Offices on July 10, and prefilled applications are on the way to producers through the mail. Stage Two sign-ups for eligible shallow or uncovered losses begin in early Fall.

Eligible losses must be the result of natural disasters occurring in calendar years 2023 and-or 2024. To qualify for drought losses, it must have occurred in a D2 or D3 drought or a greater intensity level during the applicable calendar year.

USDA disaster assistance information can be found on farmers.gov, including the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet, Loan Assistance Tool, and the FarmRaise online FSA education hub. Payment details will be updated here weekly.

For more information, contact your local USDA Service Center.

Source: USDA