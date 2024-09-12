US Tractor Sales Increase Slightly in August

Sales of four-wheel-drive tractors increased 4.8 percent in August 2024 compared to the same month last year. New data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says U.S. sales also increased 5.2 percent year-to-date.

Total U.S. ag tractor sales decreased 19.4 percent compared to 2023, while combine sales dipped 19.6 percent.

“While the increase in four-wheel-drive tractors is modest, it’s indicative of the industry’s resilience and the ongoing need for agricultural equipment,” says AEM Senior Vice President Curt Blades. “The decline in the overall tractor market highlights the urgent need for Congress to pass a robust farm bill to support rural America and our agricultural community.”

Canadian sales of four-wheel-drive tractors increased 29.4 percent in August compared to last year and are up 18.1 percent year-to-date. Total Canadian ag tractor sales fell 26 percent compared to last year, while total combine sales dropped 36.5 percent.