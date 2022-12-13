US Representatives Send Letter to USTR to Resolve Mexico’s Upcoming Corn Ban

Twenty-four members of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai demanding a resolution to a lingering trade dispute with Mexico over biotech corn imports.

“We’ve been working closely with Congress on this issue, and it’s inspiring to see congressional champions faithfully taking up the mantle,” says National Corn Growers Association President Tom Haag. “These members are now looking to Ambassador Tai to uphold the integrity of USMCA.”

The letter is the latest development and response from U.S. officials as the ag community braces for a fallout if Mexico follows through on its promise to ban biotech corn shipments in early 2024. Ninety percent of U.S. corn is biotech corn.

U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack traveled to Mexico City and met with Mexican President Lopez Obrador, saying the U.S. would consider all options, including formal steps to enforce the terms of USMCA.

Source: NAFB News Service.