US Rapidly Increasing Egg Imports to Combat High Prices

The U.S. has almost doubled egg imports from Brazil and is considering relaxing regulations for eggs laid by chickens raised for meat. The moves come as the Trump Administration is trying to lower record-high egg prices caused by avian influenza.

Reuters says the administration is also pushing for more imports from countries like Turkey and South Korea, which usually send few eggs to the U.S., and has asked the EU to send more eggs.

None of the Brazilian or broiler chicken eggs will make it to the grocery store, but they could be used in more processed foods like cake mixes, ice cream, or salad dressing, freeing up more fresh eggs for American shoppers.

Ag Secretary Brook Rollins has said they’re talking about importing hundreds of millions of eggs in the short term to help bring down prices.