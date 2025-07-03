US Poultry Producers Get More Overseas Market Access

Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins announced this week that America’s poultry producers will have greater market access to Namibia, which will now accept fresh, frozen, and chilled poultry exports from the U.S.

“We are providing more markets for farmers to share their bountiful harvests,” said Rollins. “This announcement is a win for farmers, a win for exporters, and a win for freedom-loving nations who want access to safe, high-quality U.S. food.”

As of July 1, exports can ship fresh, frozen, or chilled poultry and poultry products to Namibia, unlocking a market valued at $15 million. USDA also negotiated the removal of burdensome export and transit permit requirements for processed poultry products, reopening a previously restricted channel.

Namibia’s decision to recognize U.S. food safety standards and the work performed by the Food Safety and Inspection Service affirms the global reputation of USDA’s food inspection system, which ensures American products are safe.

President Trump also announced via Truth Social that he had negotiated a new trade agreement with Vietnam. Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX, says this, “opens the door for U.S. pork, wheat, corn, DDGS, etc., assuming that those products are competitively priced. This deal helps build some momentum for other countries to sign deals, particularly those in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Source: NAFB News Service