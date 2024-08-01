US Pork Supplies Proven Safe

At the urging of the National Pork Producers Council, a newly published USDA study found zero Trichinella positives in more than 3.2 million U.S. pork samples. NPPC says that demonstrates to domestic and global consumers how safe the U.S. pork supply is for consumption.

“USDA scientists have confirmed that U.S. pork producers’ rigorous biosecurity efforts to keep pigs healthy and working,” says NPPC President Lori Stevermer. “Because of decades of pork industry research and hard work on the farm, consumers can continue to be confident that the pork on their dinner is safe to eat.”

Trading partners have long restricted access for U.S. pork because of Trichinella concerns, as the U.S. didn’t have surveillance data to prove there was a negligible risk for it in the domestic swine herd. As a result of NPPC’s persistence over the past ten years, this USDA study validates the safety of U.S. pork.