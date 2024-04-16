US Pork Exports Continue to Surge in 2024

Exports of U.S. pork continued their robust growth in the first two months of 2024, according to recently released data by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Commerce. They increased ten percent in volume, to 502,585 metric tons, and ten percent in value, to $1.37 billion, over the same period last year.

As it was for all of 2023, Mexico was the top destination for U.S. pork in January and February, totaling 196,452 metric tons, worth nearly $397 million, up 12 percent and 15 percent, respectively, from the same time in 2023.

Exports accounted for $61.45 in average value from each hog marketed, which is the price producers received in January and February, up four percent from the same period in 2023, according to the National Pork Producers Council.

Exports accounted for 25 percent of total production, an increase of 1.7 percent from the same month one year ago.