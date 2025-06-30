US-India Trade Talks Stall over Tariff Disputes

Trade negotiations between the U.S. and India have reached a major impasse, casting doubt on prospects for a bilateral agreement ahead of President Donald Trump’s July 9 deadline to impose new reciprocal tariffs.

According to Reuters, Indian officials say both sides remain divided over import duties on auto components, steel and agricultural products. India is pressing for a rollback of the proposed 26% U.S. reciprocal tariff and seeking relief from existing U.S. duties on Indian steel and auto parts. However, U.S. negotiators have rejected these requests and are demanding deeper tariff cuts by India on U.S. farm goods — including soybeans and corn — as well as on automobiles and alcoholic beverages and are seeking eased non-tariff barriers.

An Indian delegation is expected to travel to Washington before the deadline, but sources caution that negotiations may shift toward a broader deal rather than a rushed interim pact.

Source: NAFB News Service