US Corn 6% Planted, Soybeans 3%

In their Monday Crop Progress report, USDA showed 6% of corn across the U.S. has been planted and soybeans are 3% planted.

Corn planting is ahead of the five-year average pace but slightly behind 2023 planting progress. Soybeans are also ahead of the five-year average and on par with a year ago.

Rain continues to slow planting progress across Indiana, with only 1% of Hoosier corn in the ground. Indiana soybeans have yet to register in the USDA report.

Indiana winter wheat is rated 74% good to excellent according to USDA. Winter wheat jointing progressed slightly ahead of the five-year average at 25%.

With above average precipitation for two consecutive weeks, Indiana topsoil moisture levels increased from the previous week with 97% rated adequate or surplus.