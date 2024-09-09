US Beef Exports Continue to Build Momentum

U.S. beef exports continued building momentum throughout the summer. USDA data says July beef exports totaled 110,419 metric tons, up seven percent from a year ago and the second largest of 2024.

Export value rose 12 percent to $910.0 million, also the second-highest this year. July growth was fueled by higher demand in Japan, Taiwan, Mexico, and the Middle East and ASEAN regions.

From January through July, value increased six percent from last year despite a two percent drop in volume. Pork exports were well above a year-ago levels in July, led by a record value for shipments to Mexico.

Pork exports reached 24,210 metric tons in July, ten percent higher than last year.

Export value rose 13 percent to $710.5 million, fueled by a record $244.5 million for leading market Mexico.

Through the first seven months of 2024, exports were four percent above 2023 and export value rose six percent.

Source: NAFB News Service