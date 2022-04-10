US Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack Tests Positive for COVID-19

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms.

In a statement, the USDA says Vilsack is fully vaccinated and boosted. He had tested negative both before and after his recent trip to Mexico on Apr. 4-5, but Out of an abundance of caution, the Mexican government has been informed of this positive test.

Vilsack is the third member of President Biden’s cabinet to test positive for COVID-19 this week. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have also tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to the Washington Post, Vilsack, Merrick and Garland were among those in attendance on Apr. 2 at the Gridiron Club dinner, a high-profile media event.

The USDA say Vilsack will remain in isolation until he has a negative test for the virus.