US Ag Groups Ask President Trump to Fill Chief Ag Negotiator Role

Over 40 U.S. agricultural groups have sent a letter to President Trump asking him to quickly nominate a Chief Agricultural Negotiator in the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) Office.

The groups say the nomination is critical to prioritizing the needs of American agriculture amid the ongoing reciprocal trade negotiations.

The ag groups who have signed the letter include:

National Corn Growers Association (NCGA)

American Soybean Association (ASA)

National Pork Producers Council (NPPC)

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA)

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives (NCFC)

The Fertilizer Institute (TFI)

American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF)

“The chief agricultural negotiator is an asset to farmers and ranchers across the U.S. as well as within the federal government,” the letter says. “That voice ensures that agriculture issues are prioritized as negotiations are ongoing and become more complicated.”

The role is responsible for conducting and overseeing international negotiations related to the trade of agricultural products. The role is politically appointed, and each incoming administration is responsible for nominating someone to serve in the position.

The letter comes as farmers and ranchers are facing challenging economic conditions. U.S. farmers and ranchers also heavily rely on exports to be successful.

Sources: National Corn Growers Association, NAFB News Service