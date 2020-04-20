UPDATED: Second Confirmed COVID-19 Case for Indiana Packers in Delphi, Plant Remains Open

This story has been updated to now include a second confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Delphi plant. It was first reported by the Lafayette Journal & Courier.

Indiana Packers Corporation has confirmed that one of its office employees and now a team member on second shift in the tail popping area of the cut floor has tested positive for COVID-19. The pork processing plant in Delphi will remain open.

Sources also tell Hoosier Ag Today that the Tyson pork processing plant in Logansport will be closed for one day, Monday, for cleaning and disinfecting.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence of food or packaging being associated with the transmission of the coronavirus.

IPC’s Human Resources (HR) Department has been in contact with the affected team members to implement best-practice protocols, per the CDC, for this scenario. Following a medical evaluation, the employees will be in quarantine for 14 days, during which the individuals will be eligible for paid leave under the provisions of the company’s COVID-19-specific leave policy.

The company says they notified other employees of possible exposure and directed all team members who had been in close contact to stay home and self-quarantine as well.

IPC has employed many intensive proactive measures to protect employees from the virus. Those include thorough and redundant cleaning processes, restrictive protocols for visitors, staggered breaks and start times, social distancing where possible, a heightened focus on both personal and facility hygiene, and implementation of new, COVID-specific medical leave policies.

Source: Indiana Packers Corporation Press Release & Lafayette Journal & Courier