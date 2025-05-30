UPDATE: Trump’s Tariffs Temporarily Reinstated by Appeals Court

A day after a ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade found that President Trump did not have the authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose his sweeping tariff strategy, a federal appeals court has stepped in to temporarily suspend the lower court’s order.

The ruling on Thursday evening by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit restores Trump’s ability to imposed tariffs using the emergency powers he declared earlier this year. The appeals court has also ordered the plaintiffs in the cases to respond by June 5 and the administration by June 9.

On Wednesday, the trade court’s three-judge panel ruled that the Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to impose tariffs and taxes, and that the president had exceeded his legal authority.

“The ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade is so wrong, and so political! Hopefully, the Supreme Court will reverse this horrible, Country threatening decision, QUICKLY and DECISIVELY,” said Trump in a post Thursday evening to Truth Social.