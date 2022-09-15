UPDATE: Tentative Agreement Reached to Prevent Potential Rail Strike

Farm groups and lawmakers are warning officials that a possible railroad strike beginning Friday would devastate American agriculture, which heavily relies on the rail system.

A cooling-off period between railroads and unions is in effect, but that ends Friday.

The Hagstrom Report says railroads have already announced they won’t accept hazardous materials, including fertilizer, in the event of a strike. BNSF recently said they aren’t accepting exports of refrigerated and hazardous cargoes as of Wednesday.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Nebraska’s Deb Fischer says people need to understand what kind of economic impact a strike would have.

“It will upend our nation’s agricultural sector,” she says. “The consequences would be devastating.”

She also points out that fertilizer prices, already high because of inflation, will further skyrocket.

“Family farmers already need a good harvest season to keep up with costs,” she adds. “If there’s no rail service, that’s out the window.”