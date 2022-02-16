Update: Fire Breaks Out at Louis Dreyfus in Claypool

As of 8:45 Tuesday evening, 9 fire departments and over 50 fire trucks were on site at Louis Dreyfus Company in Claypool, Indiana. The plant, which is the largest fully integrated soybean processing and biodiesel plant in the U.S., was upgraded in 2020 to add two new storage barns that each hold up to 3 million bushels.

Ink Free News first reported the fire on their Facebook page. Their report indicates the fire was reported just before 6:30pm.

Hoosier Ag Today will continue to monitor developments and update this story as more details emerge.