United Soybean Board Elects Phillip Good as New Chair

Farmer-leaders of the United Soybean Board elected Phillip Good from Macon, Mississippi, as the 2025 Chair during its December meeting in St. Charles, Missouri. He’s joined by ten additional farmer-leaders to serve on the Executive Committee.

“I’m honored to serve as chair of the United Soybean Board, but it’s all of us working together to achieve one common goal of bringing value back to the soybean farmer,” Good says. “I’m proud to work alongside 76 passionate directors on this board who are strategic thinkers in finding out what is going to give us the greatest return.”

He also says that’s especially important because U.S. soybean farmers are in a desperate situation regarding production costs.

“When I think about the opportunities that’ll create the most impact, I think about new export opportunities, new technologies, job creation, and feeding the world,” Good adds. “All of that will create a ripple effect.”

Other members of the United Soybean Board executive committee include: