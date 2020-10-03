United Fresh Releases Fresh Facts on Retail Report

A new report covers the increasing popularity of e-commerce and the unprecedented rise of in-home consumption triggered by COVID-19, including the continued growth of fresh fruit and vegetable sales.

United Fresh Produce Association released its Q2 2020 issue of FreshFacts on Retail this week. The report measures retail price and sales trends for the top 10 fruit and vegetable commodities and other value-added produce categories.

The report says growth continues in fruit and vegetables as sales surge across categories driven by consumers seeking versatile cooking and salad staples for home meal preparation, and healthy home snack options.

Meanwhile, packaged salads are a top-selling organic produce commodity, followed by apples and strawberries.

Consumer response to value-added fruit remains muted, while value-added vegetable sales grew.

Products typically consumed in group settings declined, while products that are more challenging for consumers to handle and prepare at home drove consumer interest.