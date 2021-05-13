Uncertain Weather Over the Next 7-10 Days in Indiana

More moisture is on the way in the latest planting weather forecast presented by Seed Genetics Direct: The Eastern Corn Belt’s fastest growing independent seed company. Visit seedgeneticsdirect.com for pricing and more information.

HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says there’s a lot of uncertainty in this planting forecast.

“And here’s the reason why: there is a very active precipitation pattern wanting to develop back in the Central and Southern Plains and it looks like that moisture wants to arc out to the northeast. So, we are going to be seeing dry weather hold through most of the weekend. I can’t rule out a couple of scattered showers Sunday, especially late Sunday in southern Indiana, but the Monday through Friday period next week I think is fraught with multiple chances of moisture here. Models are struggling to get a handle on what’s coming too because we see a 7 to 10 straight days of moisture in the Central Plains and it has to go somewhere. And it looks like it’s headed towards us.”

Martin’s forecast calls for normal to above normal temperatures for the next 7-10 days.

“So, honestly, really what this planting forecast comes down to is how much rain do we see early on out of the system that wants to move across the state Monday into early Tuesday? That one has potentially a half to 1.5 inches of rain in the state. And then how many back-to-back dry days can we stack up in between these active weather events that are coming out of the area from the west? That’s going to be the more difficult question right now. I see no more than one to two, but that’s even better than what we were seeing a few days ago.”

Stay up to date with Martin’s forecast each weekday in the Hoosier Ag Today podcast found at hoosieragtoday.com and wherever you listen to podcasts.

The planting weather forecast is also brought to you by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, Indiana Soybean Alliance, and Risk Management Commodities.