The United Nations Secretary-General over the weekend announced an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The announcement came at the last minute as the agreement was set to expire.

The Initiative facilitates the safe navigation for the exports of grain and related foodstuffs and fertilizers, including ammonia, from designated Ukrainian seaports.

During the first two terms, some 25 million metric tons of grain and foodstuffs have been moved to 45 countries, helping to bring down global food prices and stabilizing the markets.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, alongside the Memorandum of Understanding on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets, are critical for global food security, especially for developing countries. The original agreement was signed in July of 2022 to address the need for Ukraine to export agricultural products during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukrainian officials indicate the agreement was extended for another 120 days.