Ukraine Reports 22.7 Percent Increase in Ag Exports from June to July 2022

Lifting cargo cranes, ships and grain dryer in Sea Port of Odessa, Black Sea, Ukraine. Photo: Adobe Stock.

In spite of its ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy reports the country exported 2.66 million metric tons of grains and oilseeds in July 2022, which is a 22.7 percent increase from June 2022.

Exports of wheat increased more than three times in July to about 412,000 tons compared to 138,400 tons that were shipped for export in June. At the same time, this is significantly less than the 960,000 tons of wheat exported from Ukraine in July 2021 through the working seaports of the country, but the impact of the new crop is noticeable.

Ukraine shipped 183,000 tons of barley, higher than the 26,000 tons of barley exported a month earlier. However, this is less than the 1.1 million tons of barley shipped in July last year.

Corn exports increased in July by 84.7 thousand tons compared to June and amounted to 1.1 million tons. For comparison, in July 2021, corn exports were at the level of 960,000 tons, because traditionally, at this time, the Ukrainian corn season was coming to an end.

Source: NAFB