U.S. Wine Imports Reach Nearly $7.5 Billion in 2021

Growing consumption of wine in the U.S. has contributed to an increase in wine imports, from 127 million gallons in fiscal year 2000 to 456 million gallons in 2021, reaching nearly $7.5 billion in value.

USDA’s Economic Research Service reports most wine imports come from the European Union, accounting for 75 percent of the total value and 50 percent of the volume.

Specifically, the top two countries of origin, Italy and France, each supplied about $2.5 billion in wine imports in 2021, although the volume from Italy was more than twice that of France because of its lower average price.

In 2020, imports from the EU temporarily decreased in response to a 25-percent U.S. tariff placed in late 2019 on French, German, Spanish, and English wine that was lifted in early 2021.

While the United States is a net importer of wine, it exported $1.5 billion in 2021 to destinations including Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan.