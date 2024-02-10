U.S. Pork Exports Set Annual Record

Led by record-shattering export sales in Mexico and broad-based growth elsewhere, U.S. pork exports set a value record in 2023.

Data shows December pork exports rose 10 percent from the prior year to 268,400 metric tons, the largest since May 2021 and the eighth-largest on record. Export value increased 11 percent to $766 million, also the highest since May 2021 and the third-highest on record.

The strong December pushed 2023 export value to a record $8.16 billion, six percent higher than 2022. Export volume reached 2.91 million tons, eight percent higher year-over-year and the third-largest on record.

U.S. Beef exports closed the year on a higher note, with December totaling 108,497 million tons, down four percent year-over-year but the largest level since August. The export value for beef was also the highest since August, climbing 10 percent over 2022 to $860.8 million. 2023 beef exports hit 1.29 million tons, 12 percent below 2022 levels.

