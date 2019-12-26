U.S. Hog Inventory Climbs Higher

This week, NASS released its quarterly hogs and pigs report. As of December first, U.S. farms contained 77.3 million hogs and pigs. That’s a three percent jump from December of last year, but down slightly from September first of this year.

Other key findings in the report said of those 77.3 million hogs and pigs, 70.9 were market hogs while 6.46 million were kept for breeding purposes.

From September through November, U.S. hog and pig farmers weaned an average of 11 pigs per littler.

U.S. producers intend to have 3.13 million sows farrow between December of this year and February of 2020. They’ll also have another 3.15 million sows farrow between March and May of next year.

Iowa has the largest inventory among the states, coming in at 24.8 million head. North Carolina and Minnesota tied for second, with each having 9.2 million head of hogs in inventory.