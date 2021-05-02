U.S., E.U. Ag Groups Ask for End to Retaliatory Tariffs

A total of 88 U.S. and European organizations representing a wide range of industries are asking for an end to trade tariffs between the U.S. and E.U. The groups sent a letter to leaders on both sides of the Atlantic asking for the permanent removal of the tariffs on sectors unrelated to the ongoing Trans-Atlantic trade dispute.

The Hagstrom Report says the organizations range from agricultural products to consumer goods. The letter opens by thanking the U.S. and E.U. for the four-month suspension of tariffs imposed in connection to the World Trade Organization dispute concerning civil aircraft subsidies.

“We are hopeful that this suspension will help reset the vital transatlantic trade relationship and lead to the permanent removal of all additional and retaliatory tariffs on products which are unrelated to the sectors subject to ongoing transatlantic trade disputes,” the groups say in the letter. “It’s important for our members, already hit hard by the economic impact of COVID-19, to be able to rely on the continued suspension or complete removal of these tariffs after July 2021.”

They say the transatlantic relationship is of enormous economic importance to their sectors and are eager to see it protected and nurtured.