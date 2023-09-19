Two Percent of Corn, One Percent of Soybeans Harvested in Indiana

A soybean field being harvested in Shelby County along State Road 44 between Franklin and Shelbyville. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Cool, dry weather prevailed last week which moved corn and soybeans towards harvest.

So far, two percent of Indiana’s corn for grain and one percent of the state’s soybeans have been harvested according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report. Fifty-five percent of Indiana’s corn has been harvested for sileage.

Across the entire U.S., nine percent of the corn harvest is completed, while five percent of the nation’s soybeans have been harvested.

Indiana’s corn and soybean crops are both rated at 64 percent good-to-excellent, which is a one-percentage point drop for both, which were rated at 65 percent last week.

In addition, 85 percent of Indiana’s corn is now dented and 31 percent is mature.

For soybeans, 40 percent are dropping leaves.

“Soil moisture levels decreased from the previous week, with 44 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office.

“The average temperature for the week was 63.1 degrees Fahrenheit, 3.6 degrees below normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 1.43 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.21 inches, 0.58 inches below normal. There were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 17,” says Warenski.

Indiana’s pastures are rated at 36 percent good-to-excellent, a drop from 42 percent last week.

Source: USDA.