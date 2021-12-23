Two Northern Indiana Farmers Share Their Christmas Wish List With Santa

Northern Indiana farmers Chris Lehe and Ryan Rippy spoke with ol’ Santa Claus directly this year to share what was on their farm Christmas wish list. Unfortunately, it didn’t seem like Santa could help too much with the requests for new equipment (the chip shortage is even impacting the North Pole), lower input costs for 2022 (the supply chain is even worse there than here in the U.S.), or for good weather this coming planting season.

Hear the conversation between Lehe, Rippy, and new farm broadcaster Kris Kringle below!

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/hat001.mp3