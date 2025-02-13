Two Additional Jay County Egg Layer Facilities Hit with Avian Flu

According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, Jay County has added two more commercial egg laying facilities to their count of those impacted by the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus. The combined flock size of the two facilities totals over 2.6 million birds.

Since January 3, 2025, there have now been nine cases of HPAI identified at major commercial poultry facilities throughout Indiana (excluding hobby flocks and small non-commercial farms):

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 20,560 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 354,000 birds depopulated.

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 18,840 birds depopulated.

Allen County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 26,066 birds depopulated.

Adams County – Commercial Turkey operation. 19,860 birds depopulated.

Jackson County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 2,633,900 birds impacted.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 912,023 birds impacted.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 1,224,772 birds impacted.

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 1,454,605 birds impacted.

Hobby poultry owners are encouraged to be aware of the signs of avian influenza and report illness and/or death to the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline: 866-536-7593. Callers will be routed to a state or federal veterinarian in Indiana for a case assessment. Dead birds should be double-bagged and refrigerated for possible testing.

Signs include: sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production; soft-shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks; nasal discharge; coughing; sneezing; lack of coordination; and diarrhea. A great resource for backyard bird health information is online at: www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources .