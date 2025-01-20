Trump’s EPA Nominee Vows Clarity on WOTUS, Cooperation with USDA

Former Congressman Lee Zeldin, President-elect Trump’s nominee to head the EPA, vowed at his Senate confirmation hearing last week clarity on WOTUS rules, timeliness on renewable volume targets, and cooperation with USDA.

Zeldin agreed with North Dakota’s Kevin Kramer that the Supreme Court was clear in its definition of a water of the U.S. in its Sackett decision.

“It is important that when you’re going back to your home state and you’re speaking to your farmers, that you are able to, with confidence, be able to explain to them that the federal government is doing our part, so that they can define what ‘Waters of the U.S.’ are without having to go hire an attorney or someone else, pay a lot of money to ensure compliance…So, I will make sure that I’m doing my part that the EPA is honoring the decision of Sackett and any future laws to come out of Sackett. That is my commitment to you.”

Zeldin received this question from Nebraska’s Pete Ricketts on chronically late renewable volume obligation, or RVO, rules.

“Do you commit to give producers and the industry certainty that the marketplace deserves, give them the certainty by following the law as it relates to the timely and appropriate RVO rulemakings?” Zeldin responded, “Yes, Senator.”

Zeldin noted President-elect Trump’s past support for E15 but couldn’t predict year-round sales of the fuel nationally.

“As far as establishing certainty, hopefully this is something that Congress is able to resolve. To the extent that you’re relying on the EPA to establish that certainty, I look forward to doing my part.”

Ag Chair John Boozman asked Zeldin if he’d work closely with USDA on “predictable, science-based” and “timely” pesticide rules.

“That must be our goal. That should be the relationship between all agencies, including the interaction between the EPA and the USDA.”

Zeldin received a mostly friendly reception from both sides of the aisle, though Democrats challenged him on climate change and questioned if he still held to 2016 comments on ending fossil fuel use. Zeldin was non-committal.

