Trump Signs Appropriations, COVID Relief Bill

After threatening to veto it earlier, President Trump signed the combined fiscal year 2021 omnibus appropriations and COVID-19 relief bill on Sunday.

According to Pro Farmer, Trump’s signature means more aid is coming to farmers, and a 15 percent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will take place over the next six months.

The signing also eliminates a possible government shutdown. Trump is demanding changes in the bill, but Congress is not required to follow that direction.

“I will sign the omnibus and COVID package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to get removed,” Trump says in a statement. “I will send back a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds get removed from the bill.”

The bill includes extensions for tax incentives for biofuels and renewable biofuels, benefits for rural healthcare providers, and a two-year water resources authorization bill that may help speed up waterway construction projects.

The bill also provides new help for contract livestock growers, hog producers who had to depopulate herds, cotton processors, biofuel producers, and the dairy industry.