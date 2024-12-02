Trump Selects Greer as Nominee for US Trade Rep

Jamieson Greer is President-elect Trump’s nominee for U.S. Trade Representative. Greer was an aide in the office during Trump’s first term and will help steer the incoming president’s trade agenda.

A graduate of the University of Virginia’s Law School, Greer was chief of staff to Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Rep during Trump’s first term in office.

The goal for the new U.S. Trade Rep will be to focus the office on reigning in the country’s massive trade deficit, defending American manufacturing, agriculture, and services, and opening up export markets everywhere.

“Jamieson played a key role during my first term in imposing tariffs on China and others to combat unfair trade practices and replacing the failed NAFTA deal with USMCA,” Trump said.

The selection came a day after Trump said he would impose new tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China on his first day in office.