Trump Postpones Tariffs on Mexican, Canadian Imports Until April 2

President Trump reversed course and postponed 25 percent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods amid widespread concerns about the impact a broader trade war will have on the U.S. economy.

The Associated Press says the announcement was made shortly after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had said tariffs on both Canada and Mexico would likely be delayed. Trump first announced the tariffs in February, and this is the second time the president has postponed the import duties.

“After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not have to pay tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA agreement,” Trump said on Truth Social. “I did this as an accommodation and out of respect for President Sheinbaum, as our relationship has been very good, and we are working hard together on border security.”

The announcement on Mexico came earlier in the day Thursday with the Canada announcement coming later.

Source: NAFB News Service