Trump Officially Names Brooke Rollins as Secretary of Agriculture

After much speculation within the ag industry as to the person who President Trump would choose to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Brooke Rollins has officially been announced as his nominee to oversee the agency.

Rollins served as director of the Office of American Innovation and acting director of the Domestic Policy Council during Trump’s first administration. Since leaving the White House, Rollins has co-founded the America First Policy Institute, serving as the organization’s President and CEO. She has also reportedly played an influential role as an advisor in President Trump’s return to the White House.

Rollins, who is originally from Glen Rose, Texas, will oversee USDA’s 29 agencies, 106,000 federal employees, and a budget of more than $437 billion once she is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, which has a Republican majority.

President Trump released the following statement on Rollins’ nomination:

“It is my Great Honor to nominate Brooke L. Rollins, from the Great State of Texas, to serve as the 33rd United States Secretary of Agriculture.

“Brooke’s commitment to support the American Farmer, defense of American Food Self-Sufficiency, and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns is second to none.

“As our next Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American Farmers, who are truly the backbone of our Country. Congratulations Brooke!”

The following ag leaders have released statements following the nomination of Brooke Rollins for Secretary of Agriculture:

Zippy Duvall, President of American Farm Bureau Federation

“We congratulate Brooke Rollins on her nomination to be Secretary of Agriculture. We’re pleased she has a good relationship with our state Farm Bureau in Texas and hope to build on it if she’s confirmed by the Senate. We’re encouraged by her statement that she’d ‘fight for America’s farmers and our nation’s agricultural communities.’ Effective leadership at USDA is more important than ever as farmers and ranchers face a struggling agricultural economy.”

Josh Gackle, President of the American Soybean Association (ASA)

“We appreciate that Rollins holds a degree in agriculture development and grew up on a farm and that she will bring that perspective, along with her policy experience from the previous Trump administration, to the role. The mission carried out by USDA is vital to the continued success both domestically and abroad for U.S. soybean farmers. ASA welcomes the opportunity to share the importance of soy in the U.S. economy and work with the department and this nominee upon her confirmation on issues critical to farmers.”

Kenneth Hartman Jr., President of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA)

“We congratulate Brooke Rollins on her nomination to be the next Secretary of Agriculture. We look forward to working with Ms. Rollins and the president-elect on issues of importance to production agriculture, including the expansion of domestic and international markets for corn and improved farm and tax policies.”

Ethan Lane, Vice President of Government Affairs with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA)

“From her time as a college student studying agriculture development to her distinguished career in Texas and Washington, Brooke Rollins has a history of fighting for Main Street and rural America. America’s cattle producers need a Secretary of Agriculture who will protect family farms and ranches, roll back crushing regulations, and stand up for rural values—and we look forward to working with Secretary-Designate Rollins to make it happen.”

After the announcement, Rollins issued the following announcement on her X account: