Trump Names USDA Undersecretary Nominees

President Donald Trump has announced his Undersecretary nominees for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Luke Lindberg as USDA Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs (TFAA):

During Trump’s first term Lindberg served as Chief of Staff and Chief Strategy Officer at the Export-Import Bank. He is currently the President & CEO of South Dakota Trade and a member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of District Export Councils. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is Lindberg’s father-in-law.

Richard Fordyce as Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC):

Fordyce, a fourth-generation soy, corn, and beef cattle farmer from Bethany, Missouri, previously served as the administrator of the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) during Trump’s first term and was formerly Missouri’s Director of Agriculture. He also served as Public Policy Counsel for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA). Fordyce will have oversight of the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service if he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Dudley Hoskins as Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs (MRP):

Hoskins currently serves as counsel on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and previously spent four years at USDA during Trump’s first term as the Chief of Staff for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, and senior advisor to the secretary.

Michael Boren as Undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment:

Boren is a businessman, who has founded six companies, including Clearwater Analytics. He has also served as a volunteer fireman for Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire Department, and as a board member of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

Brooke Rollins, President Trump’s nominee for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, is scheduled to appear before the Senate Ag Committee for her Senate Confirmation Hearing on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. You can watch the live streaming feed of her confirmation hearing at the Senate Ag Committee’s website.