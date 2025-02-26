Trump: 25 Percent Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Are Going Forward

President Donald Trump says tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports are still going forward despite efforts by both countries to boost border security and halt fentanyl ahead of the March 4 deadline.

During a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump told reporters that the tariffs are “going forward on time, on schedule.”

Reuters said many were hopeful the top two U.S. trade partners could persuade the administration to hold off on the tariffs that would apply to over $918 billion worth of U.S. imports from the two countries.

During the press conference, Trump didn’t specifically mention the March 4 deadline, but later restated his desire for reciprocal tariffs to match the duty rates and offset the trade barriers of all countries.

The Associated Press says the president claims that the taxes on imports would generate revenues to help reduce the budget deficit and new jobs for workers.

Source: NAFB News Service