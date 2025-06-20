Tri-Central’s Maruszewski New Indiana FFA President

Tri-Central graduate Kaitlyn Maruszewski was installed as the new Indiana FFA president at the conclusion of the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention Thursday. Maruszewski and her teammates will spend the next year serving Indiana FFA members from the Indiana FFA Leadership Center in Trafalgar.

“This is a completely surreal moment and something that I have imagined happening for the past four years,” Maruszewski told Hoosier Ag Today immediately following her election. “I’m still working through processing all the things that have happened this week at the Indiana FFA convention.”

The 2025-26 Indiana FFA officer team consists of:

• President: Kaitlyn Maruszewski, Tri-Central

• Secretary: Lauren Argotte, Lebanon

• Northern Region VP: Erianna Vela, Prairie Heights

• Southern Region VP: Calvin Myers, Bloomfield

• Treasurer: Lily Sloan, Jennings County

• Reporter: Jenna Lawler, Rushville

• Sentinel: Jesus Santana, North Miami

Watch the video below of Maruszewski as she discusses her priorities for her year as president and what advice she gives to those students who want to one day be in her position.