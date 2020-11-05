Hoosier Ag Today 

Trade Deficit Shrinks for First Time in Three Months

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced the goods and services trade deficit was $63.9 billion in September, down $3.2 billion from $67.0 billion in August.

This is the first time in three months the trade deficit has shrunk. September total exports were $176.4 billion, $4.4 billion more than August exports.

September imports were $240.2 billion, $1.2 billion more than August imports. Exports of goods increased $3.7 billion to $122.8 billion in September.

The export figures note that exports of foods, feeds, and beverages increased $1.6 billion, including a $1.4 billion increase in soybean exports. The deficit with China decreased $2.1 billion to $24.3 billion in September.

U.S. farmers are enjoying the increased sales to China, with a bump in commodity markets this fall.

The USDA reports weekly corn sales were 16 percent higher than a week ago. Weekly soybean sales slipped but remained at the highest pace in two years.

